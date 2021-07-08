Cancel
Fairview Microwave Debuts New TAA-Compliant Waveguide Horn Antennas

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew ProLine-Series Standard Gain Waveguide Horn Antennas Support Frequencies Ranging from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz. Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just released a new series of standard gain, waveguide horn antennas that can be used in a wide range of test and measurement, wireless communication, government/military, R&D, and microwave radio systems applications.

