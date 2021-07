TheKlickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified on July 14 that the COVID-19 Delta Variant has been identified in Klickitat County. The Delta variant is recognized by the CDC and Washington State Department of Health as a concerning variant because of the high rate of transmission. Based on current information found on the CDC’s variant information website, in addition to being more easily transmitted, the Delta variant has the potential to cause more severe symptoms leading to hospitalizations as well as increasing the risk of death in individuals who are infected. Thankfully, the current research supports that the vaccines available to the public are effective against preventing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations caused by this variant.