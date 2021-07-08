Young Munfordville man killed after vehicle hits rear of garbage truck
A young Munfordville man has been killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a garbage truck in LaRue County. Kentucky State Police said that Wednesday morning at approximately 10:00, troopers responded to the accident on Hwy 31E in LaRue County and found that 22-year-old Colby Wilder was traveling south in a 2011 Kia Forte when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle struck the rear of a garbage truck, being driven by 28-year-old Stephen Williams, of Elizabethtown.www.k105.com
