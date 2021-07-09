Death Stranding: Director's Cut Coming September 24, New Trailer And $10 Upgrade Revealed

A few hours after the broadcast of the event, we continue to speculate what the games could be present at the PlayStation State of Play today, Thursday 8 July. Among the candidates, there is also Death’s Stranding: Director’s Cut, a re-release for PlayStation 5 of the first production of the independent Kojima Productions. On the occasion of the announcement at E3 2021, Hideo Kojima had in fact promised new information within “a few weeks “, a circumstance that makes it reasonable to assume the presence of the game at the new Sony event . The Japanese author himself, who shares an intriguing message from the pages of his official Twitter account, also thinks about arousing the curiosity of fans. Through the twitter available at the bottom of this news, we learn specifically about a new and long chat between Hideo Kojima and Nicolas Winding Refn, interpreter of Heartman in Death Stranding. Today saw the game director and the Danish director engaged in a conversation that lasted for over an hour and a half. A circumstance that also occurred on the eve of the reveal of the Director’s Cut at E3 2021: is the title ready to attend the State of Play?