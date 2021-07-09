Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Coming September 24, New Trailer And $10 Upgrade Revealed

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony showed a new trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut during its State of Play presentation. The video gave a release date for the special edition, September 24, and showed off a wide variety of new tools Sam can use as he makes his way through the wasteland. The trailer...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Stranding#Q A#Kojima Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 Will Have Two Performance Modes With Ultra-Wide And HDR Support

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was recently revealed during the Summer Game’s Fest event, and we got another look at it today (July 8) during Sony’s July 2021 State of Play where we learned that it will release this September and include support for ultra-wide displays and HDR across both performance modes, one with an upscaled 4K resolution running at 60 FPS and the other running at native 4K.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut adds new content, racing, robot buddies… and cargo catapults

Update: With the PlayStation Store page now finally active, we can see that the game will be $49.99 on PlayStation 5, or $10 as an upgrade from the original PlayStation 4 version. As well, the store page lists Director’s Cut also supporting PS5 features such as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance, 3D Audio, and faster loading times. Also, two graphical modes will be available: Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS, or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Brings PC Exclusive Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life Content to PS5

Fans were understandably miffed when Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, a Sony first-party game, added Cyberpunk 2077 content exclusively to the PC version late last year. Obviously, the CD Projekt RED developed sci-fi title would go on to have its own problems, but the extras were significant: a Reverse Trike skin, a Silver Hand arm, new holograms, and six bonus missions featuring inhabitants from Night City.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut new story content might shed more light on the BB project

The new Death Stranding Director’s Cut trailer at the July State of Play confirmed that the game would be receiving new story content. Despite the main plotline wrapping up pretty succinctly, many mysteries remain unsolved. Though we only saw glimpses of what the Director’s Cut upgrade has to offer, we can make a guess that at least part of this new storyline will center around the Bridge Baby program.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Kojima Doesn’t Like “Director’s Cut” Title of Death Stranding; Prefers “Director’s Plus”

Hideo Kojima has stated he does not like the use of “Director’s Cut” in Death Stranding: Director’s Cut; and would have preferred “Director’s Plus.”. As previously reported, the devastating Death Stranding breaks down the barriers between life and death; causing invisible creatures called the Beached Things to roam across the US. Causing devastating explosions called voidouts, and summoning a rain that rapidly ages whatever it touches, the nation quickly fell to ruin.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Death Stranding Director’s Cut at the State of Play? Kojima teases the community

A few hours after the broadcast of the event, we continue to speculate what the games could be present at the PlayStation State of Play today, Thursday 8 July. Among the candidates, there is also Death’s Stranding: Director’s Cut, a re-release for PlayStation 5 of the first production of the independent Kojima Productions. On the occasion of the announcement at E3 2021, Hideo Kojima had in fact promised new information within “a few weeks “, a circumstance that makes it reasonable to assume the presence of the game at the new Sony event . The Japanese author himself, who shares an intriguing message from the pages of his official Twitter account, also thinks about arousing the curiosity of fans. Through the twitter available at the bottom of this news, we learn specifically about a new and long chat between Hideo Kojima and Nicolas Winding Refn, interpreter of Heartman in Death Stranding. Today saw the game director and the Danish director engaged in a conversation that lasted for over an hour and a half. A circumstance that also occurred on the eve of the reveal of the Director’s Cut at E3 2021: is the title ready to attend the State of Play?
Video GamesGamespot

The Possibility Of Final Fantasy X-3 Being Made Isn't "Zero"

Square Enix has suggested that it could one day return to the world of Final Fantasy X with a Final Fantasy X-3 sequel. In a new interview with Famitsu as reported by Japanese blog Ryukutya via RPGSite, several key members of Final Fantasy X commented on how the project even has a plot written by Kazushige Nojima, who served as one of the scenario writers on the 2001 game.
Video GamesGamespot

Mortal Kombat Making-Of Documentary Reveals Plenty Of Kool Secrets And Easter Eggs

Video game film adaptations can be tricky to do right, but when a project manages to combine an original spin on the source material with the right cast, and a decent budget, magic usually happens. This year's Mortal Kombat is one such example of a video game movie getting the formula right, and if you were looking to watch a short documentary on how the film was put together, then you're in luck. Warner Bros. has uploaded a mini-documentary on the making of Mortal Kombat, which you can watch below.
Video GamesGamespot

PS5 Is Getting Nature Sim Away: The Survival Series

The PS5 is getting a sugar glider-centered nature sim titled Away: The Survival Series. Players will get to assume the identities of sugar gliders--flying, leaping, and climbing like they do--and "embark on a perilous journey through the wilderness to save [their] family." The game is expected to release sometime in late summer of 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Streets Of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Is Now Live, Adds Three New Characters

Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC is live on all platforms, and it brings a ton of new content to the game, including three new characters, customizable moves, a survival mode, and many balance changes. The new characters include Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder, and Shiva, all of whom served as bosses in the base game. The latter two are also characters from previous Streets of Rage games. [Update: Switch players may be unable to get the DLC for a period of days, due to an issue.]
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Siege's New Limited-Time Headshot Mode Is Live

Rainbow Six Siege's new game mode is live, and if you've ever wanted to prove just how good your aim is, then Ubisoft's squad-based shooter Headshot may be what you're looking for. As the title says, only a well-aimed round to the head will take down an opponent, as body shots do zero damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy