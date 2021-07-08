Cancel
Video Games

Rare copy of The Legend of Zelda has already been bid up to $115,000

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
TechSpot
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The big picture: The Legend of Zelda launched in North America at a retail price of $49.99 plus tax. Surely nobody at that time could have imagined that a copy of the game would be fetching north of $100,000 less than 35 years later, but that is the exact scenario playing out right now.

#Heritage Auctions
