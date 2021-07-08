Mortgage rates slide to lowest levels since winter and will million-dollar state lotteries to get people vaccinated work?

Unemployment claims at lowest level since start of pandemic. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the US economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000. The weekly tally, a proxy for layoffs, has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. The US recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters have predicted that the economy will expand this year by roughly 7 percent. That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sharply reduced new viral cases, despite a recent uptick, and Americans are eager to spend on things they had missed during pandemic lockdowns — dinners out, a round of drinks, sports and entertainment events, vacation getaways, and shopping trips. In response, businesses are posting job openings — a record 9.2 million in May — faster than they can fill them. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS.