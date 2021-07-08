8-year-old mowing 50 lawns for free in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kathy Peoples' front yard is mowed, thanks to a post she saw on Facebook.

“It was cute. He had such a great demeanor about him,” Peoples said.

The post was advertising an 8-year-old's mowing services. JR Achterhoff is taking the 50-yard Challenge.

It's simple, really. JR plans to mow 50 lawns for free this summer. He's hoping to help as many veterans, single mothers, or anyone who might have a hard time cutting the grass.

When he first started, he was using an old mower that didn't self-propel forward. That didn't stop him. But he's thankful for the mower gifted to him by someone who saw what good work he was doing.

So far, JR's mowed seven lawns in between soccer and swim practice. He's there because he wants to be.

“Anything that you can do to encourage the kids to do respectful things. It’s a good thing,” Peoples said.

