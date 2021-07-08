Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon County, MI

8-year-old mowing 50 lawns for free in Muskegon County

By Julie Dunmire
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7k4c_0arOEeKE00

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kathy Peoples' front yard is mowed, thanks to a post she saw on Facebook.

“It was cute. He had such a great demeanor about him,” Peoples said.

The post was advertising an 8-year-old's mowing services. JR Achterhoff is taking the 50-yard Challenge.

It's simple, really. JR plans to mow 50 lawns for free this summer. He's hoping to help as many veterans, single mothers, or anyone who might have a hard time cutting the grass.

When he first started, he was using an old mower that didn't self-propel forward. That didn't stop him. But he's thankful for the mower gifted to him by someone who saw what good work he was doing.

So far, JR's mowed seven lawns in between soccer and swim practice. He's there because he wants to be.

“Anything that you can do to encourage the kids to do respectful things. It’s a good thing,” Peoples said.

You can follow his journey here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

573K+
Followers
86K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muskegon County, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Muskegon County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Muskegon County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Peoples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Facebook
Related
KidsPosted by
CNN

Keep kids entertained all summer (even in lockdown) with these toys and games

After a very unusual school year, Canadian kids are now enjoying their summer vacations. But with many summer camps only offering smaller group settings to accommodate Covid-19 protocols, you might have found it even harder than usual to arrange summer childcare. Have no fear. These products will keep kids entertained...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
CNN

A deputy's 11-month-old child was fatally shot in Birmingham, Alabama

(CNN) — Birmingham, Alabama, police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 11-month-old child of a sheriff's deputy. Police responded to a call of a person shot as well as a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said in a video posted on Twitter.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
CNN

Teen pilot makes emergency landing on New Jersey bridge

(CNN) — A teenage pilot had to make an emergency landing on a New Jersey bridge Monday afternoon after the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction. Landon Lucas, 18, was flying a banner plane over the southern New Jersey shoreline when he realized the airbox of his plane was dangling off the spring, preventing a proper flow of fuel on his aircraft.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Blinken goes back to Sesame Street

(CNN) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his way back to where the air is sweet, reprising an appearance on Sesame Street this week. Blinken talked about his work as the top US diplomat and refugees in a short video clip posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. "Delighted to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy