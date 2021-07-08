Want to buy a vacation condo? Here’s what you need to know first

The multifamily housing sector is a $3 trillion industry—that’s approximately 14% of the U.S. GDP, and there is no doubt that multifamily housing plays a critical role in contributing to the nation’s economy. According to NMHC, multifamily housing provides residences for $32 million families and individuals alike. Single family housing starts topped the $1.57 million last month, the highest number since 2007, and apartment construction is approaching levels “last seen in the ’80s,” said Christopher Bruen, director of research for the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). Despite the negative implications COVID-19 had on the global economy, approximately 389,000 apartment units were in the process of being introduced to the market in 2020, and such trends are projected to multiply exponentially in 2022.