Imperial County, CA

Partner of ICOE trustee convicted of election fraud speaks out

By Wiley Jawhary
KYMA News 11
 13 days ago
Annette Gonzalez Buttner's partner believes no evidence was shown to prove that she moved out from her original place of residence

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The partner of Annette Gonzales Buttner is speaking out after finding out she was removed from the Imperial County Democratic Central Committee after being convicted of election fraud.

The committee said Buttner cannot carry on her duties while she's physically confined in jail. They also issued a cease and desist notice to her partner, Chris Stampolis. They claim he has been acting on the committee's behalf, something they say he can't do.

"What the committee would like is for him to hand over any property or physical property that belongs to the committee itself so that the executive board can be in control of those items and not him,” Tomas Oliva a member from the committee said.

Stampolis says he does not have access to any assets such as bank accounts and or finances. He also says that Buttner plans to appeal her convictions. He also said that the committee should have communicated better before removing her.

“What I think is important is that you give notice to people when you want to remove them. You know, as a democratic party, our focus should be fighting the recall of the governor. This is not appropriate,” he said.

Stampolis said he's known Buttner for over 30 years. Buttner was sentenced to three years in Imperial County Jail. She was convicted of lying about where she lived while running for office.

Stampolis said he disagrees with the verdict and believes there is no evidence introduced at trial nor any documentation to prove that she moved out from her original place of residence.

The post Partner of ICOE trustee convicted of election fraud speaks out appeared first on KYMA .

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

