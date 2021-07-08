Cancel
Tyra Banks Opened a ‘Smize’ Cream Shop in Santa Monica Last Week

By Mona Holmes
Eater
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever you feel about Tyra Banks, she exemplifies hustle. Since making her supermodel debut in 1991, Banks maneuvered through different projects over the decades from being an entrepreneur and teaching classes at Stanford business school to producing the Emmy award-winning show America’s Next Top Model. But now Banks has a new venture that opened July 3 in the Santa Monica Place mall: An ice cream shop called Smize Cream, a clear nod to her modeling term “smize,” which describes smiling with your eyes.

