Tyra Banks Opened a ‘Smize’ Cream Shop in Santa Monica Last Week

However you feel about Tyra Banks, she exemplifies hustle. Since making her supermodel debut in 1991, Banks maneuvered through different projects over the decades from being an entrepreneur and teaching classes at Stanford business school to producing the Emmy award-winning show America’s Next Top Model. But now Banks has a new venture that opened July 3 in the Santa Monica Place mall: An ice cream shop called Smize Cream, a clear nod to her modeling term “smize,” which describes smiling with your eyes.