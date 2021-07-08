Plano Man used Bitcoin and US Postal Service to sell drugs
Federal authorities say a Plano man, who used the postal service to send thousands of pounds of drugs to users, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison. 39 year old Aaron Brewer pleaded guilty to creating dark-web market vendor accounts to sell cocaine, heroin, and other substances to people in north Texas and throughout the country. He was usually paid in bitcoin, and used the US Postal Service and other shipping services to send the drugs.www.audacy.com
