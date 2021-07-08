Cancel
New York City, NY

Beyoncé Wore the Perfect Floral Pants with Her Bright White Telfar Tote

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé stepped out in Brooklyn on Wednesday sporting a number of pieces from some of New York's buzziest Black designers. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with Jay-Z in New York this week. For the outing, Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long sleeve linen top. Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-sized vegan leather tote bag from the cult-favorite New York-based brand Telfar. She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses by Ray-Ban. The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry tinted lipstick. Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos.

Comments / 7

