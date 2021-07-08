Beyoncé Wore the Perfect Floral Pants with Her Bright White Telfar Tote

Beyoncé stepped out in Brooklyn on Wednesday sporting a number of pieces from some of New York's buzziest Black designers. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with Jay-Z in New York this week. For the outing, Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long sleeve linen top. Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-sized vegan leather tote bag from the cult-favorite New York-based brand Telfar. She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses by Ray-Ban. The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry tinted lipstick. Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos.