Oil Futures Gain on Falling Stocks; Counters OPEC Standoff

By Liubov Georges
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Thursday, supported by falling U.S. crude oil inventories and an improving outlook for gasoline demand amid peak summer driving season. An ongoing dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on how to ease production quotas in the second half of the year continued to weigh on market sentiment.

