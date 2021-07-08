Oil Futures Gain on Falling Stocks; Counters OPEC Standoff

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back rather significantly during the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer as we closed just below the $67.50 level. This is an area that has been important in the past, so I think it is very likely that we will get a bit of a bounce from here, perhaps reaching towards the $70 level. The $70 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to it. Furthermore, there is also the 50-day EMA in that same general vicinity as well.