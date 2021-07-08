Connecticut Police & Lawmakers Concerned About Juvenile Crime Spike

The Fourth of July weekend in Connecticut was hampered by random juvenile crimes in the state including shootings, auto theft, and illegal use of firearms. According to wtnh.com, a mother in Glastonbury was shot at while attempting to clear a group of teens who were trying to rip off the family car. Stolen vehicles by teens were reported in Enfield and Southbury. In addition, the town of Wolcott reported a senior center was destroyed, burglarized, and vandalized on June 28.