Watermelon is an American summertime favorite. Throughout the summer months, many cannot get enough of this sweet treat. There are more than 1,200 different varieties of watermelons. Watermelons provide a refreshing way to help us reach the MyPlate recommendation of 1-2 cups from the fruit group each day. One cup of watermelon is equal to one small slice (1-inch thick) or 1 cup diced. Watermelon is naturally low in fat, sodium and has no cholesterol. It provides a source of potassium, vitamin C, Vitamin A and folic acid. Some interesting facts about watermelon: