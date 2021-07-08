Cancel
Anna Eckmann ties for sixth place at Minnesota Girls Junior PGA Championship

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Rapids’ Anna Eckmann tied for sixth place at the 46th Minnesota Girls Junior PGA Championship at Eden Prairie’s Bent Creek Golf Course on July 5-6. Eckmann carded rounds of 82 and 73 on the par-71 course for a two-day total of 155 (13 over par) to tie Apple Valley’s Lauryn Finley (who had rounds of 76 and 79) for sixth place in the 60-golfer field. Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon earned medalist honors with rounds of 74 and 73 for a 147. Orono’s Ava Hanneman was the runner-up at 149 with rounds of 76 and 73. Tying for third place were Lake City’s Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen (78 and 74) and Roseville’s Olivia Salonek (72 and 80) at 152. Lakeville’s Emma Welch was fifth with rounds of 79 and 75 for a 154.

