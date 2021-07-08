Back in Bettersworth: Music of Whitney Houston, ‘Great Gatsby’ production headline 2021-22 Lyceum season
STARKVILLE, Miss.—This year’s much-anticipated Lyceum Series at Mississippi State returns to Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium and welcomes live audiences after being shuttered last season during the pandemic. MSU’s long-running performing arts program opens with Paragon Ragtime Orchestra on Dec. 1. Audiences will be entertained across a spectrum of theater, dance...www.msstate.edu
