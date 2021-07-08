Cancel
Tech Company Equiliberty Ready To BlkTheGap For The Community

By Brandon Caldwell
theboxhouston.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquiliberty, the technology company aiming to localize capital, and kick off our BlkTheGap campaign with our community of makers and creators, is ready to launch! BlkTheGap is a call-to-action for community leaders, business owners, government officials, banks, nonprofits, mentors, and other business development organizations to come together through Equiliberty to aid in blocking historic gaps in the capital market for a wealthier tomorrow. Be a part of the movement to BlkTheGap!

