2 South Florida men were involved in Haitian President Moïse’s assassination, investigators say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Two South Florida men have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Miami Herald has learned. James Solages, of Fort Lauderdale, was identified as one of the assailants by Mathias Pierre, a minister in charge of Haitian elections. Pierre did not say if Solages is a U.S. citizen or a permanent U.S. resident.