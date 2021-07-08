Redesigned Urban Loft Has a Hidden Multifunctional 'Box-Bed'
Whether it's Paris, Sydney, or New York, major metropolises around the globe have an existing stock of older buildings that could very well be preserved and rehabilitated for new housing, which presents a lesser environmental impact compared to demolishing them and building from scratch. The added bonus to this strategy is that this will also preserve the unique historical character of many neighborhoods, besides the fact that older buildings are often more loveable, durable, adaptable, and frugal.www.treehugger.com
