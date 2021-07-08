Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Redesigned Urban Loft Has a Hidden Multifunctional 'Box-Bed'

By 20,000 Articles on Everything Green
Tree Hugger
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's Paris, Sydney, or New York, major metropolises around the globe have an existing stock of older buildings that could very well be preserved and rehabilitated for new housing, which presents a lesser environmental impact compared to demolishing them and building from scratch. The added bonus to this strategy is that this will also preserve the unique historical character of many neighborhoods, besides the fact that older buildings are often more loveable, durable, adaptable, and frugal.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Box Bed#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
News Break
Interior Design
Place
Sydney
Country
Netherlands
Related
Interior DesignDomaine

15 Stylish Ways to Design and Decorate Your Apartment

Once you've gotten through the apartment hunting process, the real fun starts. Moving in and creating a cozy, happy home in an apartment comes with its own set of challenges. Should you paint those white walls? Will your landlord let you make small improvements or will you sacrifice your security deposit? And if you own your apartment, you may wonder which upgrades are really worth the investment.
Interior Designatlantarealestateforum.com

Home Design Trends that are Here to Stay

Home design trends changed in 2020 when the world halted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. To remain safe, working and learning from home became the new normal. And many people struggled in their home environment as they tried to morph it into a space for both work and relaxation.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

‘Farmhouse Facelift’ Reveals the Biggest Farmhouse Decor Fail of All

With farmhouse style being all the rage, Hulu has hopped on the bandwagon with a new show, “Farmhouse Facelift,” featuring brother-sister renovators Carolyn Wilbrink and Billy Pearson. In this series, Wilbrink, a designer, and Pearson, a carpenter, fix up old country houses in Canada, giving them modern comforts while keeping...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Gorgeous Industrial Living Room Designs That Will Draw You In

If there is a compilation of ideas that can show you the true beauty of the industrial style, then it must be this one. The industrial living room designs have that something special that really distinguishes this style from any other. Yes, it is true that the industrial style can be mixed with modern, rustic and traditional features but it is still its own style that is immediately recognizable and that is something you will notice in the designs that follow.
WorldWPFO

Man finds real-life bat cave under his new home

ROME (Zenger News) — While cleaning his new home, a man uncovered a mysterious staircase leading to an underground tunnel labyrinth that possibly originated before the Middle Ages. The homeowner, known to Reddit users as NetAtraX, decided to move to Italy and buy the six-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Velletri, about...
GardeningTree Hugger

15 Best Plants for Flower Beds

Flower beds make wonderful additions to an outdoor space, providing vibrant pops of color and floral arrangements that can give off a year-round feeling of springtime. Depending on your climate and gardening experience, it is important to create an appropriate plan for your flower bed layout. For example, do you want annuals that will bloom during the peak of summer or perennials that have a shorter bloom time but return again the following year? Here are 15 of the best plants for flower beds.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
Home & GardenPosted by
CraftBits

Dollar Tree Farmhouse Kitchen Stand

This craft tutorial shows you how to take simple dollar tree store supplies and hack them into a versatile storage rack or tiered rack for your kitchen. Farmhouse styling is very popular right now and with this design you can cross over into beach, boho and hamptons. Take the base design and style it to suit your home decor.
Interior Designazbigmedia.com

New trends in living room sets

This has been a tough year with a lot of projects—interior design and otherwise—put on hold. As businesses reopen and movement begins to shift back from isolation toward socialization, many people are reconsidering how their interior spaces make them feel. Now, while trend predictions are less stable than in previous years, there are certain design elements that make sense that will be on the rise in the coming months.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Bright Kaleidoscopic Furniture Designs

The Brite Bodies collection is an excellent example of modern kaleidoscopic furniture design. Offering a playful nod to any interior, the range was envisioned by designers Kate Hayes and Krista Sharif who focused on paying homage to some of their influences—big-time creatives like Vivienne Westwood, Ettore Sottsass, and the like. Hayes and Sharif also mentioned that the work references the 1980s Italian design and architecture collective the Memphis Group.
Real Estate6sqft

Rustic-chic Park Slope loft has two floors, two balconies, and two bedrooms for $1.7M

Listing photos by Allyson Lubow, courtesy of The Corcoran Group. Park Slope‘s popular Ansonia Court co-op was once a clock factory, and today its apartments retain many of the old-world factory details like brick walls, beamed ceilings, and wide-open layouts. This two-bedroom unit on the market for $1,699,000 is no exception and it comes with the added perks of chic, modern upgrades, a duplex configuration, and two private outdoor spaces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy