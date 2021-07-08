Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. to Prop Up Afghan Air Force

By Jack Detsch
Foreign Policy
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Taliban Wins the War, Can They Still Lose the Peace?. The United States vowed to destroy the Taliban. Today, they are stronger than ever. But will that last?

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Taliban#Prop Up Afghan Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What did the U.S. leave behind at Bagram Airfield?

The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

U.S. Air Force detonates hypersonic missile warhead in test

July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force successfully detonated a hypersonic missile warhead for the first time this week, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., announced. The prototype warhead, designed for the in-development Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon -- a hypersonic missile -- was detonated for the first time in a ground test on Wednesday, The Drive reported.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Iranian Navy Ships Enter The English Channel

The sea base ship Makran and Iran’s most advanced frigate are supposedly headed for the Baltic Sea. In a surprising turn of events, a pair of warships from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, or IRIN have broken out of the Atlantic and headed into the English Channel, where they were noted today. The final destination of the two vessels, the “sea base ship” Makran and the frigate Sahand, Iran’s most modern warship, is unclear, but their passage would conform with previous reports that they are headed to the Russian port of St. Petersburg for the naval parade that takes place there later this month.
Aerospace & Defenseneworleanssun.com

Around 40 Taliban terrorists killed by Afghan Air Force

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 40 Taliban terrorists were killed in multiple airstrikes launched by the Afghan Air Force on Sunday, the country's Ministry of Defense confirmed on Monday. In southern Helmand province, 14 terrorists were killed and two others wounded after warplanes targeted militants in Garmser district,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China

July 16 (UPI) -- The largest assemblage of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter planes is in the Pacific region for exercises analysts say is a strong message to China. About 25 F-22s were deployed to three air bases on Guam and one in the Northern Mariana Islands from the Hawaii Air National Guard and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for "Operation Pacific Iron 2021."
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

US military must avoid a ‘Kasserine Pass’ failure for space power

The first battle of Kasserine Pass in North Africa in February 1943 revealed some hard lessons learned for U.S. forces in their first major encounter in the European-North Africa-Middle East theater during World War II. This battle represented the only major engagement during World War II, or since, where U.S. forces did not own air superiority, with disastrous results.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Three Colorado Air Force Bases Will Change Their Names Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three of the most prominent Air Force Bases in Colorado will go by different names starting Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force will change the names to “better reflect their role” in the newest United States military branch. (credit: CBS) Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will now be Space Force bases. The new names – Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station – will take effect after a name change ceremony Monday morning. (credit: U.S. Space Force) General John Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Operations, and Colonel Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Commander, will preside over the ceremony. The bases are home to several Space Deltas and sensitive space-related missions.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Directed Energy Report Argues Defensive Force Fields May Be "Just On The Horizon"

The Air Force Research Laboratory argues that we've hit a tipping point with directed energy technologies, bringing many science fiction concepts closer to reality. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base has released a new analysis of the Department of Defense’s investments into directed energy technologies, or DE. The report, titled “Directed Energy Futures 2060,” makes predictions about what the state of DE weapons and applications will be 40 years from now and offers a range of scenarios in which the United States might find itself either leading the field in DE or lagging behind peer-state adversaries. In examining the current state of the art of this relatively new class of weapons, the authors claim that the world has reached a “tipping point” in which directed energy is now critical to successful military operations.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Russia warns US not to deploy hypersonic missiles in Europe saying it would 'raise likelihood of inadvertent conflict' after Kremlin touted successful test of its own high-speed weapon

Russia is warning the United States not to deploy its new hypersonic missiles in Europe just as the Kremlin is touting a successful test of its rival high-speed weapon. The Russian embassy in Washington, DC, posted a tweet on Monday that began with a large, red exclamation point. The tweet tagged Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Few Metrics Support Future Success for Afghan Forces

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials voicing optimism that Afghan security forces would be able to prevent insurgent Taliban forces from sweeping across Afghanistan may be basing their assessment more on hope than on any measurable data. A "lessons learned" report released Wednesday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a...
Militarycapradio.org

The Pentagon Plans To Support Afghan Forces After U.S. Troops Withdraw

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Noel King talks to Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Bush and Obama, about what's ahead as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearly complete. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy