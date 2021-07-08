Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Is it Elsa or just summer weather?

By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Cover picture for the articleELKTON — Tropical Storm Elsa won't do much in Cecil County except dump rain - and possibly hail - and bring wind gusts around 30 miles per hour according to forecasters. As Elsa (the storm, not the Disney princess) struck Haiti and other tropical islands before striking Florida and killing one person. It spent much of Wednesday night and Thursday soaking Georgia and the Carolinas before heading north, downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

