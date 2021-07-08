Cancel
Kris Bryant Out of the Lineup Thursday vs. Phillies

SportsGrid
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/NBCSCubs/status/1413241532551991299. Bryant exited Wednesday’s game vs. the Phillies, which led to speculation about whether he was injured or traded. Bryant is reportedly on the trading block, but it turns out that he did suffer an injury. The team reported that he is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he will be out of the lineup for Thursday’s series finale. Patrick Wisdom will draw the start at third base and bat second vs. right-hander Zach Eflin, and the Cubs are listed as slight -110 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

www.sportsgrid.com

Kris Bryant
Patrick Wisdom
#Phillies#Brewers#Cubs#Fanduel Sportsbook#The All Star Game
