Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Love Island viewers brand Toby ‘snake’ for kissing Chloe while being coupled with Kaz

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lwx7j_0arOAhpZ00

Love Island viewers are furious with Toby for kissing Chloe while being coupled up with Kaz.

The latest episode, which aired on Thursday night (8 July), saw Toby tell Kaz that he’s “intrigued” by Chloe and wants to get to know her more.

This conversation followed a task in which Kaz was left furious after Chloe decided to kiss Toby on the lips.

Immediately after delivering the news to Kaz, Toby took Chloe to the private terrace area where he explained what he said to Kaz. After Chloe asked him “so, what do you want to do now?” Toby kissed her.

A preview for the next episode sees Toby breaking the news to a visibly-shocked Kaz.

Viewers were furious with Toby’s behaviour, with one Twitter user writing: “Toby ditches a 10/10 then kisses Chloe straight after. GET HIM OUT.”

Another called him a “snake”, with someone else writing: “Toby and Chloe can get tf off my screen. I’m voting Them off ASAP.”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

184K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Snake#Kissed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosGrazia

Love Island: We Could All Learn A Lot From The Way Toby Treated Kaz Compared To Chloe

It’s the romance that launched a thousand tweets, when Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows’ recoupled last night and they immediately got hot and heavy under the duvet that evening. Not for the first time either, we were treated to more kissing sounds than we needed the night before and to be honest, a whole lot of PDA ever since Chloe Megan-Barton-Hansoned Toby right from Kaz Kamwi.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Millie touching Liam’s sweat alarmed Love Island viewers.

Millie touching Liam’s sweat alarmed Love Island viewers. Millie Court feeling Liam Reardon’s sweat has Love Island fans freaking out. Millie saw it while they were on a date and proceeded to touch Liam’s chest. Fans flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the situation. Millie Court, a newcomer...
TV ShowsPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: American Viewer Asks For Help To Understand Brad's Accent

Love Island's Brad McLelland has become one of the most popular guys in the villa despite his cringeworthy one-sided chats and how he's recycled cheesy chat-up lines. Now an American Love Island fan has taken to Reddit in the hopes to find answers about the "libra from north London" accent, revealing that most of what Brad says goes completely over her head.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island’s Aaron’s comments about arm hair have really riled viewers

Last night's Love Island took an ~interesting~ turn after the Islanders played an explosive game of 'Knowing Me, Knowing You,' in which the couples had to guess various facts about their partner's sexual histories and preferences. Aaron Francis, who is currently coupled up with Sharon Gaffka, kicked off the controversy...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Faye, Chloe and Kaz just had some major drama

Love Island 2021 might have taken a while to get off the ground, but it's safe to say it's well and truly underway now. On tonight's episode alone, Chloe made a move on Toby, Kaz called Chloe a "snake", then Chloe had an almighty clash with Faye. While some fans...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Love Island viewers had a lot to say about Aaron breaking up with Sharon

On last night's Love Island (July 7), we saw Aaron Francis break up with Sharon Gaffka over her reaction to Hugo's comments in the Knowing Me Knowing You challenge, and her uncertainty about whether she wants kids. But fans really weren't happy about the situation, and accused Aaron of dumping Sharon for the wrong reasons.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Toby Aromolaran: How old is Love Island 2021 contestant?

After a year away due to the pandemic, Love Island is finally back on our screens. Among the names in the villa this year is that of Toby Aromolaran, a 22-year-old semi-professional footballer from Essex. Aromolaran told ITV that he wanted to participate in the series because he’s never been...
TV SeriesWUSA

'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Steamy 'Bridgerton' Kiss Threatens to Tear One Couple Apart (Exclusive)

Aloha, islanders! It's only been a day since Love Island graced our TV screens with a new season but the drama is already heating up in Hawaii. After 10 sexy singles coupled up during Wednesday's season 3 premiere, new islanders Cinco Holland Jr. and Will Moncada -- who entered the villa toward the end of the episode -- are ready to shake things up. "It's going to be 'Mr. Steal Your Girl' for the next 24 hours, man!" Cinco said with a smile in ET's exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's new episode.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Why Viewers Think These Two Love Islanders Are Secretly Feuding

Love Island U.K. viewers are convinced there's a secret feud going on between Faye and Chloe, and to be fair there is definitely some logic to this. It all started when Brad kissed Chloe after being asked who he liked the most in the villa. He then chose Faye (who he was coupled up with) as the person he liked the least. Yep, awk.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island Fans Couldn't Get Enough Of Kaz's 'Iconic' Moment

Things are set to get tense in Love Island, as four of our Islanders are looking to woo new arrival Teddy to ensure their place in the villa. However, the arrival of the 26-year-old finance consultant into Majorca has stirred up interest among some of the other girls, who are also interested in going steady with Teddy.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Here’s what the rules on booze are in the Love Island villa

While we secretly want the cast of Love Island to get absolutely sloshed and make terrible decisions, it seems like they never do. In fact, while they’re constantly raising a glass, they never venture out of sobriety while they’re in the villa. So what are the show’s rules around alcohol?
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Love Island viewers actually loved this part of latest dumping

Love Island opened up tonight's (July 14) episode with the results of the latest dumping, with Brad electing to exit the villa and leave Lucinda behind. It was a super serious and emotional moment, which you could tell from the music that was playing underneath, but one line from Lucinda had viewers in stitches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy