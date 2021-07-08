Cancel
NFL

Easop Winston Jr. fired up with Saints; tells Coug fans Calvin Jackson Jr. is primed

By Barry Bolton
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORMER WASHINGTON STATE wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. , who is now suiting up for the New Orleans Saints, thinks his former WSU teammate Calvin Jackson Jr. is about to make a splash in the Pac-12. Winston, who heads to the Saints’ training camp later this month, this week tells Cougfan.com that Jackson, who missed nearly all of last season and redshirted the year before, has the ‘it’ factor.

