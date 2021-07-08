Easop Winston Jr. fired up with Saints; tells Coug fans Calvin Jackson Jr. is primed
FORMER WASHINGTON STATE wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. , who is now suiting up for the New Orleans Saints, thinks his former WSU teammate Calvin Jackson Jr. is about to make a splash in the Pac-12. Winston, who heads to the Saints’ training camp later this month, this week tells Cougfan.com that Jackson, who missed nearly all of last season and redshirted the year before, has the ‘it’ factor.247sports.com
Comments / 0