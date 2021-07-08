Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What If: Marvel Studios Finds New Actors for Iron Man, Steve Rogers, and More

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a matter of weeks, Disney+'s What If...? series will feature a voice cast that's more expansive than the one to appear in Avengers: Endgame. While the vast majority of live-action actors are returning to voice their animated counterparts, some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not be involved. After Marvel Studios released the trailer and first poster for the series on Thursday, reports began circling suggesting the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Benicio Del Toro will not be back to voice their respective characters.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Iron Man#Korath The Pursuer#Dum#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reportedly Meets with Marvel Studios

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The real status of Man of Steel star Henry Cavill in the DC Extended Universe is still shrouded by mystery and fans are under the impression that the British actor is no longer returning as Superman in the franchise, especially considering Warner Bros. have made its reboot plans public earlier this year.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Joins MCU in Free Guy Trailer Breakdown With Thor's Korg

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has just made his first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- in the most unexpected place possible. Ryan Reynolds suits up as Deadpool to promote his new movie Free Guy alongside his co-star (and Thor: Love and Thunder director) Taika Waititi, who reprises his own MCU role as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. While this is, ostensibly, a meta-layered promotional ad for Reynolds and Waititi's new film, it's also a milestone in Marvel history, as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially makes the transition from 20th Century Fox's old X-Men movie franchise into Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Kevin Feige Says Days Of Signing Marvel Actors To Massive Longterm Studio Contracts Are Over

Marvel‘s “Black Widow” finally releases this week and will likely be the final MCU outing for actress Scarlett Johansson. The actress has been playing the former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff since joining the massive superhero sandbox in 2010’s “Iron Man 2” after Emily Blunt had to exit the role over a scheduling issue with the long-forgotten Jack Black comedy “Gulliver’s Travels.”
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel Studios’ “What If” Series Trailer

Marvel Studios has released the trailer and poster for “What If…?,” the first animated series set within the MCU which will premiere on the Disney+ service on August 11th. The series features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more as it explores a multiverse of...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Studios Executive Confirms More Animated Series on the Way

It looks increasingly likely Marvel's What If...? is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Marvel Studios' animation output. Earlier this week, a job posting surfaced online for a new role overseeing Marvel Streaming Animation, and now one Marvel Studios executive is touting the studio's upcoming animation slate.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & THE FUTURE OF THE MCU

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & ITS ROLE IN THE FUTURE OF THE MCU. Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Producer Kevin Feige Offer Insights. Just days ahead of the much-awaited launch of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in on the story of Natasha Romanoff’s past and the role the film plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the MCU—will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets this Friday, July 9, 2021.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Marvel’s What If…? Trailer Teases A New Iron Man

Sad that there’s only one episode left to go of Loki? Don’t be, as your next Marvel TV obsession is right around the corner. In just over a month’s time, arguably the most unique Marvel Studios production released so far debuts on Disney Plus. It’s Marvel’s What If…?, the animated anthology series that will check in on a different reality each episode. This Thursday, Disney finally dropped the first trailer for the show, which features numerous familiar faces in fresh contexts. Check it out via the player above.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios radically changes its relationship with actors

Things will be done differently with actors from now on in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The movies and series of Marvel Studios have in common that they have a large number of stars from Hollywood. So that they could be available to appear in the different installments that have been released since 2008, they used to sign long-term agreements. But it looks like that will change from now on.
TV Seriesnerdvanamedia.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ launches Aug. 11 – see the new trailer and poster

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios suffered a lot when they almost lost Spider-Man

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how they lived in the movie studio in the days when they almost ran out of Spider-Man. At the beginning of the 21st century, Marvel sold the film rights to its most important characters. Hulk went to Universal, The Fantastic Four and the X-Men to FOX and finally Spider-Man Finish in SONY. Over time they created Marvel Studios that started with Iron Man (2008) and they were recovering the most important heroes.
ComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios is amazed at the reaction of fans to the new characters

Marvel Studios Phase 4 is introducing a host of new characters and they are being very well received by fans. Interestingly, everything released so far by Marvel Studios in this Phase 4 They are movies and series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki Y Black widow that they have in common that they are carried out by characters that we have seen in many previous installments. But even so, they have added very interesting secondary that we hope will have more travel in the future such as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius ( Owen Wilson), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Red Guardian (David Harbor). There are also some characters that have already been confirmed for future projects such as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy