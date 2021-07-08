What If: Marvel Studios Finds New Actors for Iron Man, Steve Rogers, and More

Marvel Studios Phase 4 is introducing a host of new characters and they are being very well received by fans. Interestingly, everything released so far by Marvel Studios in this Phase 4 They are movies and series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki Y Black widow that they have in common that they are carried out by characters that we have seen in many previous installments. But even so, they have added very interesting secondary that we hope will have more travel in the future such as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius ( Owen Wilson), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Red Guardian (David Harbor). There are also some characters that have already been confirmed for future projects such as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).