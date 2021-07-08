Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK ranked sixth in world for share of electricity generated by wind and solar

By Harry Cockburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I1rG_0arOAdIf00

Wind and solar power accounted for 29 percent of Britain’s electricity production last year, putting the country sixth on the global league table — but well behind first-place Denmark.

Analysis by climate and energy think tank Ember noted that while, neither the US nor China were in the top 15 by share, they collectively produce more than two-thirds of the world’s solar and wind power.

Globally, almost 10 per cent of the world’s electricity comes from wind and solar, a figure that has more than doubled since 2015.

The analysis also noted that countries such as Vietnam, Chile and South Korea have seen rapid growth in wind and solar generation.

But the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that 100% clean power is needed by 2040 worldwide to curb climate emissions to limit temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, seen as a threshold beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt.

In the analysis, Ember warned that building enough wind and solar just to keep up with growing power demand will be a key challenge for many countries, as sectors such as heating and transport switch to using electricity.

In the next decade, clean electricity deployment must accelerate to replace fossil fuels and meet rising demand for electricity as the world’s economy electrifies and to provide electricity access for all, the think tanks said.

Charles Moore, Ember’s Europe lead, said: “Wind and solar will be the backbone of the electricity system of the future.

“Countries like the UK are already proving that wind and solar are up to the job.

“However, there is still work to do for advanced economies to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2035 and play their part to avoid dangerous climate change.”

He added: “In the last decade, the UK has led the way in a rapid coal phase-out," and said that as hosts of global Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow this year, the UK could steer the world away from fossil fuels and towards clean electricity.”

The top 15 countries producing wind and solar power as a percentage of electricity production are:

  1. Denmark 61%
  2. Uruguay 44%
  3. Ireland 35%
  4. Germany 33%
  5. Spain 29%
  6. UK 29%
  7. Greece 27%
  8. Portugal 26%
  9. Belgium 20%
  10. Netherlands 19%
  11. Italy 17%
  12. Sweden 17%
  13. Chile 17%
  14. Australia 17%
  15. Romania 16%

Meanwhile 11 per cent of US power comes from solar and wind, while in China the figure is 9 per cent

The analysis warned that despite global optimism for the roll out of renewables, there is an enormous gulf in terms of the speed of deployment.

“Renewables only met a third of Africa’s electricity demand growth in the last five years, with fossil gas making up the rest,” the study said.

“In the next decade, clean electricity deployment must accelerate to both replace fossil fuels and meet rising demand for electricity as we electrify the world’s economy and provide electricity access for all. Wind and solar are the cheapest and cleanest forms of power and are poised to lead this transformation,” the analysis concluded.

Additional reporting by PA .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

184K+
Followers
90K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Solar Generation#Power Generation#Electricity Production#Iea#Ember S Europe#Renewables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Portugal
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Related
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Canada's oil and natural gas industry demonstrates transparency and performance with report on emissions

CAPP report first in a series of planned industry ESG disclosures. CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) released a new report titled, Canada's Natural Gas and Oil Emissions: Ongoing Reductions, Demonstrable Improvement. The report, which lays out the means to a lower-carbon future through innovation and new technology and illustrates the industry's proven track record of lowering emissions-intensity, is the first in a series of planned Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures.
Carssingularityhub.com

This Tiny Electric Car Is Solar-Powered and Costs $6,800

In December of last year, a California-based startup called Aptera Motors started taking pre-orders for an electric car that’s partly solar powered. The Aptera has a unique, streamlined design, just three wheels, and a price tag of $25,900 to $44,900. As of this month, it also may have a new competitor—though the similarities between the two seem to end after the solar panels.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Enel installs 6.1 MWh vanadium redox flow battery in Spain

Canada-based vanadium mining company Largo Resources has announced that its U.S.-based unit Largo Clean Energy has signed its first supply agreement for its VCHARGE ± vanadium redox flow battery system, with Enel Green Power Spain, a unit of Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power, which is itself part of the Enel group. Under the terms of the deal, Largo Clean Energy will provide a five-hour, 6.1 MWh system for a project in Spain whose start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Enel Green Power grows US portfolio with 450MW solar+storage

Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2GW solar portfolio, including 450MW solar-plus-storage projects, from Dakota Renewable Energy. The portfolio comprises 24 projects in the development stage, will be located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023. “While momentum...
Energy IndustryGreentech Media

The M&A Turf Battle Over Wind, Solar and Storage Projects

In March of 2020, Covid shut down economies, closed off supply chains, and sent unemployment to historic levels. No one knew what would come next for energy. Oil prices went into negative territory. Industrial electricity use plummeted. Residential demand shot up. And there were big pipelines of renewable energy projects waiting to get built.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Green hydrogen production from curtailed wind and solar power

Designing future low-carbon energy systems to use power generated in excess of the grid's demands to produce hydrogen fuel could substantially lower electricity costs, according to new work published by Advances in Applied Energy by Carnegie's Tyler Ruggles and Ken Caldeira. Renewable energy sources like the Sun and wind have...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Antaisolar solar racking selected for 50 MW distributed solar plants in Singapore

According to China's National Energy Administration (NEA) new policy, the state entity wants selected counties to have at least 20% of all residential roofs equipped with solar energy, as well as at least 30% of commercial and industrial structures; 40% of non-governmental public buildings, such as hospitals and schools; and half of the roofs on the national estate. It can be foreseen the policy will boost the growth of distributed solar in the domestic market.
Siloam Springs, ARsiloamsprings.com

Considering Solar or Wind as an Energy Source? Read This FIRST!

Before deciding to install solar panels or any other form of renewable energy production, please take the time to fully understand the City of Siloam Springs' Buy-All/ Sell-All policy. You are welcome to direct your questions to Phil Stokes, the City Electric Department Director, at 479-373-1942. See the full flyer HERE.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Storage, curtailment could support 130 GW of PV in Italy by 2060

A mix of storage and curtailment could be strategically key to achieving 92% penetration of variable renewables at minimal cost in Italy by 2060, according to a new paper by a group of six researchers. In “Italian protocol for massive solar integration: From solar imbalance regulation to firm 24/365 solar...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Ecuador announces 350 MW renewables auction

Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced a new tender for the development of PV, wind and biomass projects, as well as small hydroelectric plants, in several provinces throughout the country. To do this, it has increased the national renewables target from 200 MW to 500 MW.
Energy Industrysciencecodex.com

Renewable energies: No wind turbine disturbing the scenery

Wind energy is of outstanding importance to the energy transition in Germany. According to the Federal Statistical Office, its share in total gross electricity production of about 24% is far higher than those of all other renewable energy sources. "To reach our climate goals, it is important to further expand these capacities and to replace as much coal-based power as possible," says Professor Wolf Fichtner from KIT's Institute for Industrial Production (IIP). "However, there is considerable resistance, especially in beautiful landscapes." A team of researchers from KIT, the University of Aberdeen, and the Technical University of Denmark has now calculated what this means for the costs of the energy transition and for the CO2 balance of municipalities in Germany.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Linyang builds 2.4 GW solar-wind-storage project, Jolywood begins work on 16 GW TOPCon cell factory

Shanghai-listed Linyang Energy has announced the signing of an agreement with the government of Bengbu City, in Anhui province, to build a renewable energy complex comprising a 1.5 GW solar farm, a 500 MW wind power plant, and a 400 MW/800 MWh energy storage facility. According to Linyang’s statement, the renewables projects will be integrated with local industry and will include fishpond aquaculture and agriculture. The company wants to invest around RMB10.8 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the project, which is scheduled for completion within four years. It also announced a plan to invest RMB900 million, (USD$140 million), in a 2.5 GW solar module factory in the same area as the clean power complex.
Energy IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Concentrated solar power and desalination combined

A 2MW combined solar power and desalination plant is to be built by the European and Gulf researchers and companies. It is part of a project called ‘Desolination’, intended to improve the efficiency of both concentrator solar power and desalination. “Not only will improvement be made on the independent systems but also on their coupling taking advantage of the mutual interactions and potentialities,” according to the Politecnico di Milano, which is part of the consortium.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Jinkosolar’s technological capabilities played a great role in making Kenya’s largest solar PV project successful

The two projects have a total power of 98 MWp and consist of 290,000+ Jinko solar PV Modules. Grupotec has completed the construction of the Radiant and Eldosol solar parks, near the city of Eldoret (in northwestern Kenya). The plants occupy 600+ acres of land to generate power that would supply power to 250,000+ households. This is the largest photovoltaic plant in Kenya and one of the largest in Africa. The plant is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 106,000 tons per year.
Business Insider

Leading Wind Energy CEOs Call for G20 to 'Get Serious' About Renewables

BRUSSELS, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- The leading CEOs of the global wind industry have united to call on G20 members to show leadership in the climate crisis by raising national ambitions and urgently laying out concrete plans for increased wind energy production to replace fossil fuels. Representing the Global...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Atlas Renewable Energy and Unipar sign a Solar Energy PPA in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ --Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leading renewable energy company, along with Unipar, a leader in chlorine, chlorides, and PVC in South America, announced today the signing of a large-scale solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) in Brazil. The clean solar energy supply will be generated through Atlas Renewable Energy's Lar do Sol – Casablanca II photovoltaic plant located in Pirapora, State of Minas Gerais.

Comments / 0

Community Policy