‘Yellowstone’ TV Nominated for Best Cable Series Drama by Hollywood Critics Association

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hollywood Critics Association confirms today what most of us already know and that is hit series “Yellowstone” is awesome. The organization reveals nominations for various television show awards today (Thursday) and “Yellowstone” is mention prominently. The Hollywood critics Association lists the Paramount Network series among the candidates for Best Cable Drama Series. In addition to this nomination, “Yellowstone” actress Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) is among the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series. Both of these nominations are well-earn by the show, which will now enter its fourth season later this year. The nominations signify just how popular the modern western drama has been through three seasons.

