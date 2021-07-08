‘Yellowstone’ TV Nominated for Best Cable Series Drama by Hollywood Critics Association

Excitement levels are through the roof for fans of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” as the fourth season is quickly approaching. But fans of “Yellowstone” are not the only ones counting down the days until a new season arrives. The show’s cast is also thrilled to now have a timeline in place for the rapidly approaching fourth season. Several cast members have noted their excitement for the return of “Yellowstone” later this year. The show’s creators made waves last week when announcing that the fourth season will premiere in the fall season. It was music to the ears of fans, who now the longer than anticipated wait will be well worth it. The same can be said for the show’s actors, who just are excited as fans that their show will air later this year.