The new Gossip Girl‘s press tour hinted at an ominous new theme for the franchise: a socially-conscious look at wealth and class among the Gen-Z elite. Considering the original show’s brand as an absurd orgy of soap opera feuds, this seemed like an undesirable new direction. Fortunately, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is far less preachy than it sounds. While the new cast are more aware of their privilege (and more familiar with social justice buzzwords), the overall tone is as bitchy and ridiculous as ever, reveling in backstabbing plot-twists and ostentatious displays of wealth.