‘Jeopardy!’: 7-Day Winner Courtney Shah Speaks Out After 7-Day Streak Snapped

Wednesday’s episode of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” saw a brand new champion emerge from the panel of three contestants. Tyler Vandenburg, a Marine Officer from Washington, D.C., won yesterday’s “Jeopardy!” episode in impressive fashion. In winning his first match of the game show, Vandenburg collected $30,000 in winnings from the episode. He will return for Thursday evening’s episode where will defend his championship reign against two new contestants. Vandenburg went into Final Jeopardy! with a commanding lead of $22,000, much more than either of his opponents. His performance in his very first Jeopardy! contest was enough to impress several longtime “Jeopardy!” fans. Loyal watchers of the game show took to social media to congratulate Vandenburg on his impressive victory. Here are some examples of praise fans are heaping onto the military serviceman: