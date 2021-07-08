Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’: 7-Day Winner Courtney Shah Speaks Out After 7-Day Streak Snapped

By Leanne Stahulak
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Jeopardy!” champion Courtney Shah’s spectacular 7-day run came to a crashing halt in last night’s July 7 episode. The community college instructor took to Twitter early this morning to thank everyone for their encouragement and support of her success. “Thanks to all of you for the wonderful outpouring of support...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

