Nassau County, NY

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southern Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Nassau TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Westbury - Freeport - Long Beach * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://nassaucountyny.gov/1634/Hurricane-Preparedness - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes

