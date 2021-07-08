Cancel
Who is the song Sweet Caroline about?

By Joanne Kavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
IT'S the song that is on everyone's lips, Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

The catchy tune has become the anthem for England footie fans during the Euro 2020 tournament.

England footie fans have been belting out Sweet Caroline Credit: Getty

Who is the song Sweet Caroline about?

Singer Neil Diamond released Sweet Caroline back in 1969.

In a 2007 interview with The Guardian, Neil said the inspiration for his song was John F. Kennedy's daughter, Caroline, who was eleven years old at the time it was released.

He confirmed this again in an interview on CBS's The Early Show in 2011.

Neil told the show that he had seen a magazine cover photo of Caroline Kennedy as a young child on a horse with her parents.

Sweet Caroline is by legendary singer Neil Diamond Credit: Getty - Contributor

This then created an image in his mind, and the rest of the song came together about five years after seeing the picture.

However, he added to his story in 2014 when chatting to Today.

Neil said the song was about his then-wife Marcia, but he needed a three-syllable name to fit the melody.

What else has Neil Diamond sang?

Neil has racked up quite a few hits since becoming famous in the late 60s.

His other big songs are:

  • I Am... I Said
  • Cracklin Rosie
  • Forever In Blue Jeans
  • Song Sung Blue
  • Solitary Man
Neil regularly performs the song that was recorded in 1969 Credit: Reuters

Why do England fans sing Sweet Caroline?

Aston Villa and Chelsea fans are familiar with Sweet Caroline being played at Stamford Bridge and Villa Park.

Boxing fans have also been known to sing Sweet Caroline at the top of their lungs, particularly during Anthony Joshua fights.

In a chat with talkSPORT, Wembley DJ Tony Parry made the decision to play Sweet Caroline in England's Euro 2020 win over Germany.

He picked it instead of France 98 hit Vindaloo.

“I was going to play Vindaloo, but went with my gut,” he said as he decided to play Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

“Even the German fans were belting it out in the end. It’s a song that all fans can enjoy.

“The match director said in my in-ear ‘the world’s been closed for 18 months… let ’em have it’.”

What are the lyrics to Sweet Caroline?

Where it began, I can't begin to knowing

But then I know it's growing strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who'd have believed you'd come along

Hands, touching hands

Reaching out, touching me, touching you

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe they never would

But now I

Look at the night and it don't seem so lonely

We filled it up with only two

And when I hurt

Hurting runs off my shoulders

How can I hurt when holding you

One, touching one

Reaching out, touching me, touching you

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe they never would

Oh no, no

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

Sweet Caroline

I believe they never could

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

