Chick Vennera dead at 74: The Golden Girls and Thank God It's Friday actor passes away at home in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
 13 days ago

Chick Vennera died on Wednesday at home at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer.

The star was best known for dancing on top of parked cars in the 1978 disco movie Thank God It's Friday starring Donna Summer, Debra Winger and Jeff Goldblum.

And Chick also had a recurring role on the popular and long-running sitcom The Golden Girls starring Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb43U_0arOAMUQ00
Sad loss for Hollywood: Chick Vennera died on Wednesday at home at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer; seen in the Eighties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXkVe_0arOAMUQ00
Dance machine: The star was best known for dancing on top of parked cars in the 1978 disco movie Thank God It's Friday starring Donna Summer, Debra Winger and Jeff Goldblum

His daughter Nicky Vennera confirmed his passing on Thursday.

Chick also found voice work in the Nineties on the animated shows Capitol Critters, Batman: The Animated Series, The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain.

The star had a wide ranging career but he was most beloved for one character: he made a lasting impression as the club goer known as The Leatherman who danced his way over several parked cars in the comedy Thank God It's Friday which is better known for its music than its plot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CA8E3_0arOAMUQ00
Golden guy: On The Golden Girls in the late Eighties he played Enrique who dazzled the senior set who were roommates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs1KY_0arOAMUQ00
He had his dance moves down: The star trying to exercise with Betty White
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpuWM_0arOAMUQ00
With his Girls: In one episode he played a boxer who has the support of his pals played by White, Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty

The biggest hit single on the album was Donna Summer's Last Dance as the soundtrack did well on the charts.

On The Golden Girls in the late Eighties he played Enrique who dazzled the senior set who were roommates.

The New York native got the acting bug when he moved to Los Angeles and spent time at the Pasadena Playhouse.

After he got out of the army, he found work at Disney as a singer and dancer for the Parade tour; he also appeared in a Broadway version of Grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyO2K_0arOAMUQ00
Love in war: The star went back to movies when he starred opposite Richard Gere in Yanks in 1979, about U.S. soldiers stationed in England during World War II who fall for British women

In the Seventies he popped up on the hit drama TV series Baretta starring Robert Blake, then was on the mini series The Moneychangers with Kirk Douglas and Christopher Plummer.

Then came his big role: as Marv Gomez in Thank God It’s Friday.

He was a disco aficionado who wore a leather suit and loved to show of his dancing skills.

And he was given a standout line: 'Dancing! Everything else is bullsh*t!' he said after traipsing on the cars.

Vennera went on to work with Robert Urich on Vega$ from 1978 until 1981. After that he was in TJ Hooker with Heather Locklear and Diff’rent Strokes with Gary Coleman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KO45x_0arOAMUQ00
A more serious tone: He stood out in the Robert Redford movie The Milagro Beanfield War in 1988 opposite Daniel Stern

The star went back to movies when he starred opposite Richard Gere in Yanks in 1979, about U.S. soldiers stationed in England during World War II who fall for British women.

He stood out in the Robert Redford movie The Milagro Beanfield War in 1988 opposite Daniel Stern. Chick played a farmer who has to fight for rights to water.

After that, he did his work on The Golden Girls.

And in 1990 he had a small role in the thriller Night Eyes with former Bond girl Tanya Roberts, who passed away earlier this year.

His last acting job was for the 2009 video game Bayonetta.

He was also an adept musician as he could play the piano, clarinet and saxophone.

Vennera is survived by his daughter Nicky and wife Suzanne Vennera.

