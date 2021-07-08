Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER...EASTERN HENDRY...WEST CENTRAL PALM BEACH AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT * At 522 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Devils Garden to 8 miles north of Hendry Correctional. Movement was northeast at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Montura, Lake Harbor, Hendry Correctional, Devils Garden, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee.