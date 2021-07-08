Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 522 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Brownstown, or 16 miles east of Bedford, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seymour, Brownstown, Medora, Vallonia, Pleasant View, Freetown and Cortland. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 41 and 50.alerts.weather.gov
