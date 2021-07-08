Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 522 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Brownstown, or 16 miles east of Bedford, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seymour, Brownstown, Medora, Vallonia, Pleasant View, Freetown and Cortland. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 41 and 50.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortland, IN
City
Medora, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
City
Bedford, IN
County
Jackson County, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
City
Freetown, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Vallonia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy