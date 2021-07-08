Cancel
Sylvania, OH

Center of Hope brings summer enrichment program to Sylvania Area Family Services

By NBC 24 Staff
nbc24.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLVANIA, Ohio — Center of Hope Family Services has expanded to the Sylvania area and started its first ELEVATE summer enrichment program at Sylvania Area Family Services. The six-week program provides new opportunities for at-risk children to enhance their learning experiences holistically. Not only do students receive academic tutoring and homework help, but also social and emotional development like theater, crafting, recreation, sports and cooking.

nbc24.com

