Anne Arundel County, MD

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 02:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Charles; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys This product covers Eastern West Virginia, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwestern Virginia, and District of Columbia **TROPICAL STORM ELSA QUICKLY MOVING AWAY FROM SOUTHERN MARYLAND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 60 miles southeast of Annapolis MD - 38.3N 75.7W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa is quickly moving away from the area early this morning and all weather hazards had ended. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: No additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern West Virginia, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwestern Virginia, and District of Columbia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: No preparedness actions are needed at this time. NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

