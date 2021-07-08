Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Concordville, or 8 miles southeast of West Chester, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, West Chester, Norristown, Chester, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Westtown, Conshohocken, Ambler, Swarthmore, Collegeville, Narberth, Trappe, Cheyney, Elam, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Chelsea and Radnor Township. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 319 and 339. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 24. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 337. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 19. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

