Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: District of Columbia This product covers Eastern West Virginia, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwestern Virginia, and District of Columbia **ELSA CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND ADJACENT WATERS THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Calvert and St. Marys * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles south-southeast of Washington DC or about 120 miles south of Baltimore MD - 37.6N 76.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa is moving across southern Maryland tonight, then will progress rapidly to our northeast on Friday. The main threat will be from heavy rain with 1 to 3 inches most likely and isolated totals as high as 5 inches across southern Maryland. Moderate to heavy rainfall over a few hours may cause streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks. An isolated tornado is possible, especially across extreme southern Maryland near the Chesapeake Bay and lower Tidal Potomac River. There is also an isolated threat for waterspouts over the waters. Tropical Storm force winds are most likely over the waters and along the immediate shoreline of eastern Calvert and southeast St Marys Counties. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across some locations near and east of Interstate 95. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across southern Maryland. Remain well guarded against locally hazardous flood waters having additional limited impacts. Elsewhere across Eastern West Virginia, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwestern Virginia, and District of Columbia, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across southern Maryland. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Eastern West Virginia, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwestern Virginia, and District of Columbia, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across southern Maryland. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Eastern West Virginia, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwestern Virginia, and District of Columbia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. If you are prone to flooding, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

