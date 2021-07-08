Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ORANGE AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Brownstown to 7 miles north of Paoli. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Orleans, Orangeville, Campbellsburg, Saltillo, Bromer, Leipsic, Mckinley, Smedley, Rush Creek Valley and Claysville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.