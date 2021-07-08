Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in south central Virginia Central Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Halifax... Keysville Charlotte Court House... Phenix Clover... Nathalie Drakes Branch This includes the following streams and drainages Banister River, Austin Creek, Ballous Creek, Armistead Branch and Ash Camp Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.