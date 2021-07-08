Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana Sheridan County in northeastern Montana * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 321 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Port Of Raymond to 10 miles northwest of Brockton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plentywood, Medicine Lake, Froid, Westby, Reserve, Raymond, Dagmar, Homestead, Dooley, Comertown, Mccabe, Antelope and Coalridge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH