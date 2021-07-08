Cancel
Bertie County, NC

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 06:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ELSA MOVING QUICKLY ACROSS THE DELMARVA TOWARD DELAWARE BAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 30 miles west of Ocean City MD or about 100 miles north-northeast of Norfolk VA - 38.3N 75.7W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will lift across the Delmarva toward the northeast and New England today...with improving conditions across the lower mid-Atlantic region. However, marine conditions will continue to be hazardous to small craft this morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- When entering areas that have been damaged, bring along a GPS-enabled device to help with street navigation. Do not drive on roads that have been marked closed. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

