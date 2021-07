Ichimin Sho, a 27 year-old modder, was arrested on July 8th in Japan. He claims to have made the equivalent of $90,000.00 USD over the past year and half by selling custom modified save files of the 2017 Nintendo Switch title Breath of the Wild. Before his arrest, Sho would charge the equivalent of $31.00 USD each for the modified software in the form of customized save files. He was caught earlier this month when he advertised publicly on an auction site.