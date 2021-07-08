Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

