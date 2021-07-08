Iowa DNR Looking For Wild Turkey Counters

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help in counting wild turkeys. Wildlife biologist Jim Coffey says “during the month of July and August, we look for the general public to report any turkey sightings that they see. What we are really looking for is a way to count this year’s production — so this year’s poults that are produced.” He says the wild turkey population changes dramatically after nesting and half the poults are expected to die in the first four weeks. The young birds must survive the weather and predators. Coffey says wild turkeys can be spotted across the state and they mainly live in the forest, but spend a lot of time in pastures and hayfields this time of year. Turkey sightings can be reported on the D-N-R website.