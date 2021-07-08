Bedding Fanatics Love These Bamboo Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're on Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Who knew that perhaps two of the most motivating words in the English language —“flash sale”— could inspire visions of a deep, tranquil night’s sleep? For The Company Store’s semi-annual sale, this certainly is the case. The beloved bedding brand, adored by many an AT editor, is offering up to 20 percent off the entire site until July 28. As an added bonus, the sale even includes a buy-one-get-one deal where you can get one of their cozy comforters at 25 percent off and snag a pillow for 50 percent off using the code G21BOGO through July 20. Famed for its hotel-level Supima cotton sheets (that also happen to be wrinkle-free!), organic linens, and gorgeous linen duvet covers, the brand is also well-known for its other household essentials, like bath towels and shower curtains. And you can’t go wrong with the fact that the The Company Store has made a few appearances on our Best Lists — namely for comforters (best all-season comforter) and cotton percale sheets (best organic).