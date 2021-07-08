Cancel
Bedding Fanatics Love These Bamboo Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're on Sale

By Sanah Faroke
Real Simple
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Trying to get some shut-eye during a heat wave is darn near impossible with all the sweating and tossing and turning. If you're prone to overheating, a cost-effective solution is to switch your bedding to cooler fabrics in warmer seasons. Think about it: You swap out your seasonal clothes, so why not your bedding? To start sleeping sweat-free, try cooling sheets like the California Design Den bamboo sheets that are currently on sale. One Amazon shopper even calls them the "best sheets we've ever bought."

