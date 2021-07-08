Cancel
Iowa State

Survey Shows 80% of Iowa Restaurants Still Understaffed

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 13 days ago
(West Des Moines IA) — A new survey shows 80 percent of Iowa restaurants are operating understaffed, and more than half are not re-opening to full capacity. Iowa Restaurant Association president Jessica Dunker says part of the reason for short staffs is workers are switching positions and not returning to the industry. She says they are trying to hire younger workers to fill some of the vacant jobs. Dunker also thinks some restaurants will regain staff this fall when parents send their kids back to school. The Iowa Restaurant Association has job listings on its website.

Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary of State Reports 36K Business Startups in FY 2020

(Des Moines, IA) — A new report from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says there were more than 33-thousand businesses startups during the past fiscal year. That’s up 36-percent from 2019, the year before the pandemic. Secretary of State Paul Pate says it shows even during COVID, people were willing to take business risks and chase a dream.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa To Receive $170M As Part Of National Opioid Settlement

(Madison, WI) Iowa’s share of the national opioid settlement is expected to be about 170 million dollars. The three largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson and Johnson agreed Wednesday to a settlement worth a total of 26 billion dollars. The four companies were accused of helping start the country’s deadly opioid epidemic, by the way, the highly addictive painkilling pills and patches were distributed. As part of the agreement, Johnson and Johnson will stop selling opioids.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Proposed Tuition Hikes ‘Reasonable’ For New University of Iowa President

(Iowa City, IA) — New University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson calls proposed tuition increases at the school “reasonable,” but says she will be looking for financial aid and scholarships to help students struggling to pay higher costs. Wilson said, “I think the goal is to allow increases when needed, but to keep them very manageable and closely connected to inflation and/or to the amount money we get from the state.” The board that governs the three state universities is scheduled to vote on proposed tuition hikes next week. Fall tuition is expected to go up more than 280 dollars for in-state students at Iowa and Iowa State and by 115 at Northern Iowa. Wilson says while the added costs may strain some families, the University of Iowa still has lower rates that many of its peers.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Hold Steady

(Des Moines) The price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.00 across Iowa according to AAA. Prices were steady from last week and $.92 higher than one year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.16, up 1 cent from last week’s price. Retail diesel prices in Iowa were up 1...
Posted by
Western Iowa Today

Pella Windows & Doors To Hire 120 Workers At Shenandoah Plant

(Shenandoah, IA) — Pella Windows and Doors plans to move some of its production work from Illinois to its plant in Shenandoah. That change means the company plans to hire an additional 120 workers in southwest Iowa. Production of the wooden double-hung windows has been done in Macomb, Illinois. Pella is getting a forgivable 200-thousand dollar loan to help cover the cost of the move. The company says it plans to spend more than five-and-a-half million dollars on the project. The new jobs are expected to pay at least 20-dollars, 58-cents an hour.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Murder Trial Delayed For Fourth Time Until 2022

(Iowa City, IA) — The murder trial of an Iowa City man accused of killing his wife in 2019 is being pushed back until next February. This is the fourth delay for the trial of Roy Browning, Junior. Prosecutors say Browning stabbed JoEllen Browning to death for her life insurance policy. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Audubon County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Wrapped on Sunday with Support Sale

(Audubon) The Audubon County Fair wrapped up with the support sale on Sunday evening. Audubon County Extension and Outreach Program Coordinator Ann Carter says the support sale replaced the selling of the market livestock at the fair this year. Carter says support bids totaled almost $43,000 for the 56 exhibitors. “We couldn’t do without them, and we are thankful for all of them,” said Carter. “Some of them pool their money in merchant groups, and others come out and provided support through their own businesses.”
Le Mars, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Bicycle Safety Campaign Resonating Ahead of RAGBRAI

(Le Mars, IA) — The Ride Right Association is launching an effort to promote bicycle safety in Le Mars, which will host thousands of bicycle riders for this weekend’s launch of RAGBRAI. A poster campaign features Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff and bicycle rider Dani Hurt, a Le Mars high schooler. In the posters, the mayor illustrates the things a bicycle rider should not do while Dani shows the correct actions. Sturgeon says the response has been favorable, and is quickly being spread on Facebook and Twitter.
PoliticsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR Fisheries Department prepping for fall catfish stocking

(Area) The Iowa DNR is netting catfish in order to collect data for fall stocking. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes says they use baited hoop nets to get their sample. “The reason we are doing this is we have fish coming out of Rathbun Hatchery in September and October to be stocked in our lakes around Southwest Iowa and so if I can get a look at fish populations ahead of those stockings I can make last minute adjustments to lakes that maybe need a few more catfish.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT warns of scam text messages

(Area) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau has become aware of text messages being sent to Iowans under the guise of confirming information related to your driver’s license or driving record. Please be advised that these messages are misleading and are not coming from the Iowa DOT.

