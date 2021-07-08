Survey Shows 80% of Iowa Restaurants Still Understaffed
(West Des Moines IA) — A new survey shows 80 percent of Iowa restaurants are operating understaffed, and more than half are not re-opening to full capacity. Iowa Restaurant Association president Jessica Dunker says part of the reason for short staffs is workers are switching positions and not returning to the industry. She says they are trying to hire younger workers to fill some of the vacant jobs. Dunker also thinks some restaurants will regain staff this fall when parents send their kids back to school. The Iowa Restaurant Association has job listings on its website.
Comments / 2