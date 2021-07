Cheyenne police are still trying to determine who shot and killed a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy at a home on the city's east side last week. Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday, July 5, and arrived to find the teen, who police have yet to identify, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.