Dawson Garcia Transferring to North Carolina

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
defpen
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have picked up the commitment of Marquette Golden Eagle’s forward Dawson Garcia. The forward initially entered the transfer portal while testing the waters in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has since withdrawn his name from the draft and will play basketball next year in Chapel Hill. Garcia picked the Tar Heels over returning to the Marquette Golden Eagles, the Arizona Wildcats, and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Related
Marquette, WI101 WIXX

Dawson Garcia headed back to Marquette?

(METRO) – Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and plans to play in college for the 2021-2022 season. Garcia is choosing between Arizona, Illinois, North Carolina, or returning to Marquette. The news developed after recent changes in his recruiting process that came on Sunday.
NBA247Sports

WATCH: Kerwin Walton Trains With Dawson Garcia

On Thursday, shortly after North Carolina landed a huge commitment from Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia, sophomore guard Kerwin Walton took to Twitter to share a video of the two training together. In the video, Walton and Garcia can be seen pushing themselves through a 15+ second one-legged wall stand. Both...
Basketball247Sports

Expert Perspective: Hubert Davis Adds Another Talented, Versatile Big in Dawson Garcia

Coveted transfer target Dawson Garcia announced his commitment to North Carolina on Thursday, choosing the Tar Heels over Illinois and Arizona. The 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward was a little late to the game in terms of transferring, but after testing the NBA waters and taking a few official visits, he removed his name from draft consideration and then became a Tar Heel.
NBAanonymouseagle.com

Dawson Garcia Has Withdrawn From The 2021 NBA Draft

On Tuesday afternoon, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported the news that Marquette freshman forward Dawson Garcia will be withdrawing his name for consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft. Goodman included a note that the big man from Minnesota will be considering between returning to Marquette and transferring, either to Arizona, North Carolina, or Illinois.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: How does Dawson Garcia impact the Tar Heels?

The UNC basketball program has landed another transfer in forward Dawson Garcia. How will Garcia impact the Tar Heels moving forward?. Back in 2019, the UNC basketball program, then led by former head coach Roy Williams, made an official offer to four-star forward forward Dawson Garcia. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native was coming off an impressive showing at the 2019 NBPA Camp, where the Tar Heels’ coaching staff identified him as a possible impact player for their program.
College Sports247Sports

Dawson Garcia Arriving at UNC

A little more than four months ago, Dawson Garcia was putting the finishing touches on a dominant performance in Marquette's win at North Carolina. Almost two weeks ago, he took a clandestine official visit to North Carolina, as he narrowed his school choices to Marquette, Illinois, Arizona, and UNC. Now...
College SportsACCSports.com

Dawson Garcia commits to UNC, massive talent addition for Davis

Dawson Garcia will suit up for North Carolina basketball in the 2021-22 season. The former Marquette big man will transfer to UNC, in what is a major addition for Hubert Davis. A top-40 prospect in the 2020 class, Garcia averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during his freshman...
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Tar Heels land 2022 5-Star Center

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Hubert Davis is stamping his mark on the UNC Men's Basketball program. Today his Heels got great news with a new commitment. Jalen Washington, one of the top centers in the class of 2022, has decided he wants to be a Tar Heel. Washington announced his...

