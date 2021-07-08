Dawson Garcia Transferring to North Carolina
Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have picked up the commitment of Marquette Golden Eagle’s forward Dawson Garcia. The forward initially entered the transfer portal while testing the waters in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has since withdrawn his name from the draft and will play basketball next year in Chapel Hill. Garcia picked the Tar Heels over returning to the Marquette Golden Eagles, the Arizona Wildcats, and the Illinois Fighting Illini.defpen.com
